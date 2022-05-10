SSC Selection Post Phase 6 Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC on Tuesday released the marks of the candidates who have appeared for the SSC Selection Post Phase 6 exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their marks through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.Also Read - India Post Payments Bank GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 650 Executive Posts Across India| Read Details Here

It is to be noted that candidates can check their marks through the official website till June 09, 2022. "A window for seeing marks of Phase VI/2018/Selection Posts is being opened for ONE MONTH starting from 10.05.2022 till 09.06.2022. Marks of all candidates who appeared in Phase VI/2018 is being uploaded except the candidates who have applied/appeared for Post Code NR13118 being matter Sub-Judice," reads the official notification.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to download the result.

SSC Selection Post Phase 6 Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Marks