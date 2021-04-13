SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam held in November-December, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based exam can check their result on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021: SSC Releases Admit Card For THIS Region - Here's How to Download
A total of 19,589 candidates have been shortlisted in three categories – matriculation, intermediate, and graduation. The SSC said that the final answer key has been used in the evaluation of the candidates’ performances. Also Read - SSC GD Constable 2021 Notification Likely To Be Out tomorrow At ssc.nic.in | Check Details Here
Selected candidates need to submit copies of their documents, along with a hard copy of the application form by speed post latest by April 30. Also Read - UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 Released: Here’s How to Download
SSC Result 2020: Documents for verification
- Educational qualification
- Experience
- Age proof
- Application form
SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020: How to check (DIRECT LINK)
- Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads ‘Latest News’
- Click on the required link for ‘Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level posts) or (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts) or (Graduation & above Level posts)’
- Check your name on the PDF file, download it
- Take a print out for future reference.