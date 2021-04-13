SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam held in November-December, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based exam can check their result on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Also Read - SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021: SSC Releases Admit Card For THIS Region - Here's How to Download

A total of 19,589 candidates have been shortlisted in three categories – matriculation, intermediate, and graduation. The SSC said that the final answer key has been used in the evaluation of the candidates' performances.

Selected candidates need to submit copies of their documents, along with a hard copy of the application form by speed post latest by April 30.

SSC Result 2020: Documents for verification

Educational qualification Experience Age proof Application form

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020: How to check (DIRECT LINK)