New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply for the recruitment drive through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The registration process has also started from September 24 onwards. The candidates must note that the recruitment drive will fill up 3261 posts.

Opening date of application: September 24, 2021

Closing date of application: October 25, 2021

Last date for making online fee payment: October 28, 2021

Last date for generation of offline challan: October 28, 2021

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): November 1, 2021

Dates of Computer Based Examination: January/ February 2022

It is important to note that there will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

The application fees is Rs 100/-. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.