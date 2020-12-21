The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the tentative answer keys for the SSC SI 2020 Examinations. The answer keys along with the recorded responses of the candidates are now available on ssc.nic.in. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 or SSC SI exam was held from November 23, 2020 to November 25, 2020. Also Read - Kathak Teacher Arrested For Harassing Delhi Student

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the process via which the candidates can check the answer key:

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) – Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020′

Click on Link for SSC SI 2020 Answer Key

Click on Submit and proceed to the login page

The candidates must note that they can submit representations/ objections regarding the tentative answer keys from December 20, 2020 to December 24, 2020.

The portal to receive objections would remain open till 6:00 pm on December 24. Also, a fee of Rs. 100 per question/ answer challenged is applicable.

Result would be calculated based on the final answer key which would b prepared after considering the objections raised.