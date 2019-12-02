SSC SI Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the Central Police Organization (CPO) hall tickets of computer-based examination (Paper-I) for Madhya Pradesh and the western regions, stated a report. Candidates of these regions are requested to download the admit cards online on the respective official website.

The SSC SI Paper 1 exam is conducted to recruit suitable candidates for the post of sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The exam will take place from December 9 to 13, 2019.

Candidates belonging to other regions are requested to keep a tab on the official website. They will be notified when the respective region-wise admit card is released.