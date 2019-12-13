SSC SI Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SI paper 1 exam on Friday, i.e., December 13. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 13, 2019.

Notably, the SSC has issued the Central Police Organization (CPO) hall tickets of computer-based examination (Paper-I) for Madhya Pradesh and the western regions. Candidates of these regions are requested to download the admit cards online on the respective official website. They must carry the admit cards to the exam hall as identity proof. Candidates belonging to other regions are requested to keep a tab on the official website. They will be notified when the respective region-wise admit card is released.

The SSC SI Paper 1 exam is conducted to recruit suitable candidates for the post of sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The total duration of the exam is 2 hours. In total, there are 200 questions. Candidates will be tested on a wide range of subjects namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Note that each of these sections comprises 50 questions. Candidates will lose 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Only those who clear the SSC Paper-1 Exam are eligible to take the Physical Standard Test (PST) or Physical Endurance Test (PET). The next level in the selection round is Paper-II exam followed by a Detailed Medical Examination (DME).