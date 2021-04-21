SSC SI Delhi Police Sub Inspector Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC SI Delhi Police Sub Inspector Result 2018 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to check their SSC SI Delhi Police sub inspector result on its official website. Also Read - SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Result 2020 Declared: Direct Link to Download Result And Other Details

While a total of 161 female candidates have qualified this year, 1272 male candidates passed the exam.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SSC SI Delhi Police Sub Inspector Result 2018:

Here’s how you can check SSC SI Delhi Police Sub Inspector Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC Latest News and updates section

Step 3: Click on the link that says SSC SI Delhi Police Sub Inspector Result 2018

Step 4: You will need to fill in your credentials

Step 5: Download your SSC SI Delhi Police sub inspector 2018 result

Step 6: Take a printout for a future reference

Candidates must note that detailed scorecard of qualified/unqualified candidates will be available from April 26 to May 15, 2021. Qualified candidates will be given posts in Delhi Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and Sashastra Seema Bal.