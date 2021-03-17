SSC SR JE Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has released the admit card of Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The candidates can download the SSC SR Admit Card from the SSC Southern Region official website i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in. The candidates must note that only those whose applications have been accepted by commission will be able to download the admit card.

SSC SR JE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC JE Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SSC SR JE Admit Card Download 2021

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to official website of the SSC Southern Region www.sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020’

Step 3: Read all the instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’

Step 4: A new page will open where you can download the admit card Registration Number OR Roll Number OR Name and Date of Birth

Step 5: Download SSC JE Admit Card 2020-21