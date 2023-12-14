By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 Final Answer Key Out at ssc.nic.in | Check Steps To Download
SSC Steno Grade Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key on Thursday.
SSC Steno Grade Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key on Thursday. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final answer key for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023 on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the candidates may login through the link available on the website by using their Examination Roll Number and Password (Date of Birth). This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from December 14 to December 28, 2023.
SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key: How to download
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the answer keys
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
- Click on SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key link available on home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link.
- Click on the answer key link and enter the required details.
- The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the answer key and download the page.
The candidates must note that the marks of the qualified/ non qualified candidates will be made available on the website from December 18 to January 1, 2024. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging-in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.
