SSC Steno Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced vacancies for Stenographer posts of Grade C and D on its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply can view the brief notification by visiting ssc.nic.in.

At the same time, the official notification of the application process for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2019 will be published on the website on September 17.

The numbers of posts available will be announced in the detailed notification on September 17. Candidates will be able to check the application procedure, age limit, salary, and selection process on the website.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants for the Stenographer post must be aged between 18 and 27 years. Candidates must have passed Class 12 or the equivalent from any recognized board or University under the central or state government.

Apart from these candidates must have all the required documents mentioned in the official notification once it is released. Applicants will also have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100.

Selection Procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of Grade C and D computer-based examination, followed by a skill set test.

The computer-based test will be of two hours and 200 marks. The subjects to be asked in the exam include General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension.

Shortlisted candidates will then have to go through a document verification process. The entire recruitment process will be conducted through online mode only.