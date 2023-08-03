Home

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Notification Out At ssc.nic.in; Details Inside

SSC has commenced the online registrations for its Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2023. Candidates can apply for the position through their official website at ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2023 is August 23.

The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the online registrations for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2023. Candidates willing to apply can fill out the SSC Stenographer 2023 application form through the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in/. It is important to note that the deadline to apply for the post is August 23 upto 11 PM.

In addition to this, applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms between August 24 and 25. The computer-based examination will take place in October this year.

Note that the SSC Stenographer 2023 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1207 vacancies. Among the offered seats, 93 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade C, whereas for Stenographer Grade D there are 1114 seats.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment: Application Fee

To apply for SSC Stenographer Grade C, D examination, applicants from unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. On the other hand, female candidates and individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen have been exempted from fee payment.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the Stenographer Grade C post must be between 18 to 30 years of age, whereas Stenographer Grade D candidates should be between 18-27 years of age as on August 1, 2023. However, for the reserved category candidates, the upper age limit \has been relaxed.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have qualified class 12 or equivalent from a recognized Board or University/Institute/college.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Registration link available

Step 3: Then, register yourself and log in using the credentials

Step 4: Proceed with the form and fill in the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee and hit submit

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout for further use.

For any additional details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JSSC – ssc.nic.in.

