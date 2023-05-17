SSC Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam Dates Out at ssc.nic.in; Check Schedule Here
SSC Stenographer Exam Dates 2023: The Commission will conduct the Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam, 2023 on October 12 and 13.
SSC Stenographer Exam Dates 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the exam schedule for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022. As per the SSC official notice, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination(Paper-I), 2023 will be conducted on October 9, 10, and October 11, 2023. One can check and download the SSC exam schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
The Commission will conduct the Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam, 2023 on October 12 and 13. The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2023 will be held on October 16, 2023. “The Commission has decided to conduct the following examinations in the month of October, 2023 as per the schedule given below,” SSC in an official notification said.
SSC Ecsm Schedule PDF – Direct Link
SSC Exam Dates 2023: Check Schedule Here
|Sl. No.
|Name of Examination
|Schedule of Examination
|1
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)Examination(Paper-I), 2023
|9th, 10 th &11th October, 2023
|2
|Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam, 2023
|12th & 13th October, 2023
|3
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2023
|16th October, 2023
The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.
