SSC Stenographer Notification 2019 | Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday said that it is inviting applications for the post of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019. The SSC has also released the SSC Stenographer Notification 2019 regarding this on its official website- ssc.nic.in. People who are looking for this post can check the details on the official website.

Earlier, the SSC was supposed to release the SSC Stenographer Notification 2019 on September 17 but it got postponed to September 20.

Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online for the post on the official website on or before October 18, 2019. SSC Stenographer Notification 2019 clearly says that the number of vacancies will be notified later.

The SSC Stenographer Notification 2019 also mentions that the selection process will be done through the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019. Skill test and document verification will be part of the selection process as well.

SSC Stenographer Notification 2019 also says that candidates who have passed Class 12 and are in the age group of 18-27 years can apply for SSC Steno Exam 2019.

Qualification:

Candidates applying for the post must have passed Class 12 from a recognised Board or University.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the SSC Stenographer 2019 should be in the age group 18-27 years.

Selection process:

As per SSC Stenographer Notification 2019, candidates will have to clear computer-based test and a skill test. After clearing these two tests, candidates will have to appear for document verification.

As per the SSC Stenographer Notification 2019, there will be 200 questions carrying 200 marks with three sections such as general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, English language and comprehension.