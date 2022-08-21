SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted). Interested candidates can apply for SSC Stenographer posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The registration process will end on September 05, 2022. The computer-based examination will be conducted in November 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria and other details here.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Exam on Aug 28: Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern, Practice Test Papers Here

Stenographer Grade “C” & “D” Examination, 2022 Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: August 20 till September 05, 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: September 05, 2022

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 05, 2022

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 06, 2022

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 06, 2022

Date of Window for Application Form Correction and online payment of Correction Charges: September 07, 2022

Schedule of Computer Based Examination: November, 2022

SSC Stenographer 2022 Vacancy Details

Vacancies will be determined in due course.

Stenographer ‘C’: to be released

Stenographer ‘D’: to be released

SSC Stenographer 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared here.

SSC Stenographer 2022 Age Limit

Stenographer ‘C’: 18 to 30

Stenographer ‘D’: 18 to 27

SSC Stenographer 2022 Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only) Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC Stenographer 2022: How to Apply Online?

Applications are required to be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters, ssc.nic.in. The candidates must possess Essential Educational Qualification on or before the closing date for receipt of online applications.