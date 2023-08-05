SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Application Process Underway At ssc.nic.in; Details Here

Home

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: The job includes a wide range of tasks, such as giving press conferences, maintaining organised filing systems, drafting speeches, assisting ministers and other officials, and fostering goodwill.

The last date to apply for Grade C and Grade D stenographers post is August 23.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC Stenographer recruitment on the official website. Candidates selected for SSC Stenographer post will have to perform a wide range of tasks, such as giving press conferences, maintaining organised filing systems, drafting speeches, assisting ministers and other officials, and fostering goodwill. The Grade C and Grade D stenographers vacancies will give a chance to individuals to contribute to the country. With the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the compensation scheme has been revised for both Grade C and Grade D stenographers, making it a good opportunity for individuals seeking government jobs.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates To Remember

Notification Release Date: August 2, 2023

Last date for registration: August 23 (11 pm)

Deadline for fee payment: August 23 (11 pm)

Application Form Correction date and payment of correction charges: August 24 and 25

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam: October 12 and 13

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the Stenographer Grade C post must be between 18 and 30 years of age as on August 1, 2023. Stenographer Grade D candidates must be between 18-27 years of age.

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

It’s essential to note that the monthly salary of an SSC Stenographer differs for Grade C and Grade D posts. Grade C stenographers can expect a monthly salary of Rs 14,500, while individuals applying for Grade D will receive Rs 7,600.

Moreover, along with the salary, aspirants opting for the SSC Stenographer post are entitled to various allowances and subsidies, such as Travel Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Dearness Allowance (DA), among others.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Registration link available on the homepage and start the application process.

Step 3: Then, log in using your personal credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and key in the required details.

Step 5: Make the payment and hit submit.

Step 6: Download the SSC confirmation page for future reference.

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

