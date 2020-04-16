SSC Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) on Thursday announced that all examinations scheduled under the Board have been postponed in view of the social distancing norms due to coronavirus pandemic. New dates for SSC exams will be announced after May 3. Also Read - Freed After Eight Months from Tihar Jail, Man Trapped in the City Due to Lockdown

“In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations, where candidates are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time,” the SSC said in a press statement following a special meeting over the prevailing situation. Also Read - Fear of Job Loss, Anxiety & Abuse: India Sees A 20% Rise In Mental Illness Cases Amid Lockdown

Interested candidates must keep an eye out for announcements on the official website of the Commission – ssc.nic.in. Notifications will also be put up at all regional and sub-regional offices. Also Read - No Kidding: Condom Sales go up in Mumbai as Locked Down Couples Spend More Time Together

Here’s the list of exams awaiting fresh dates after May 3:

1. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019

2. Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019

3. Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019

4. Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018

Apart from this, the SSC also announced that all Officers and Staff Members of the SSC will contribute their one day’s salary to the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.