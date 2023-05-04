Home

SSC CGL Fee Payment, Application Correction Window Dates Revised; Check Schedule Here

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has extended the last date and time for making online fee payments against Combined Graduate Level Examination-2023 (CGLE-2023) till May 5

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has extended the last date and time for making online fee payments against Combined Graduate Level Examination-2023 (CGLE-2023) till May 5, 2023. The Commission will hold a Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The last date for payment through Challan is May 6, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

SSC CGLE Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 05-05-2023 (23:00)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 05-05-2023 (23:00)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 06-05-2023

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 10-05-2023 to 11-05- 2023 (23:00)

SSC CGLE Application Correction Window

After the closing date for receipt of online applications, the Commission will provide a period of 2 days to enable candidates to correct/ modify online application parameters, wherein candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/ online application data as per their requirement. The Commission will open the SSC CGLE application correction window between May 10 and May 11, 2023.

A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of Rs 200/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and Rs 500/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards.

Meanwhile Hashtags like “#SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoninh_1_JAN and #SSC_CGL_1JAN” are trending on social media, with aspirants tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, the Minister In-Charge of the Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT), to raise their demands and concerns.

Following the announcement of the SSC CGL exam notification, the students demanded the Commission to revise the date of SSC CGL 2023 age eligibility. The Commission has set August 1, 2023, as the age recognition date to ensure the age limit criteria for recruitment to various positions. Last year, the age limit for the competitive examination was calculated as of January 1, 2023. However, due to this year’s abrupt change in the cut-off date, several aspirants will be ineligible for the exam. A section of students also observe two day-long hunger strike at CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi on May 1 and outside PM House on May 2 respectively. Using the hashtag, #SscHungerStrikePMHouse, and #SSCAspirantsPMAwasChalo, many students also took to Twitter to appeal to PM Modi to heed their demands.

SSC Official Website Not Working; Claims Students

Several Students took to Twitter and claimed that they are unable to access the SSC’s official website. An Aspirant took to Twitter and wrote,”Dear sir@KTRBRSplease have a look and put a tweet to or reply@ssc_official__

Site is not working and it’s last day to apply…this has been the case for last few days…#SSCCGL2023 #ssccgl.”

Dear sir @KTRBRS please have a look and put a tweet to or reply @ssc_official__

Site is not working and it’s last day to apply…this has been the case for last few days…#SSCCGL2023 #ssccgl pic.twitter.com/DCMGVDYUlT — Sai (@SidViratStan1) May 3, 2023

Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. . There are approx. 7,500 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared above.

