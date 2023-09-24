Home

Education

#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT: Candidates Demands Commission to Revise SSC CGL Tier-I Result; Here’s Why

#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT is trending on social media platforms. Candidates have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Department of Personnel & Training, and using hashtags such as #SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT.

SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023: Following the announcement of the SSC CGL examination result by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — the exam conducting body, Aspirants are now trending #SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT on the microblogging site X(formally Twitter) and are demanding the Commission to revise results citing that fewer number of students qualified for the mains exam as compared to previous years. Aspirants have raised concerns, alleging that the commission invited fewer candidates for the increased number of vacancies.

As per the academic calendar, this year, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) was conducted between July 14 to July 27, 2023. Meanwhile, the SSC CGL(Tier-I) result was declared on September 19. Based on marks scored in the Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the Tier-II examination. Candidates can download the SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at .

#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT Trends

If going by the SSC CGL(Tier-I) result pdf, nearly 71,112 students qualified for the second exam – the Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Taking to X, several candidates have conducted a comparative analysis of the number of qualified candidates over the years. They have raised concerns, asserting that for the SSC CGL tier 2 exam 2023, only 8.4 times of the number of vacancies have been selected. This is a notable decrease compared to previous years when 12 to 15 times the number of candidates used to qualify for the mains exam. Candidates have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Department of Personnel & Training, and using hashtags such as #SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT.

While an official notification from SSC regarding the revised result is awaited, here’s how students have been reacting. Check the tweets below.

#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT Trends on X|| Read Aspirants Tweet here

Taking to X, an aspirant wrote, “Every time we can see there is a difference in the number of times of vacancies, the candidates are qualifying for SSC CGLE Tier-1 with all-time low in 2023. Why is this? Why no fixed rule.”

@narendramodi @DoPTGoI #SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT I cleared last three years SSC CGL prelims and also for some 1.5 marks I lost my chance in last list…. And failed in this prelims (tier 1) what can I do now next year will be my last chance ….. pic.twitter.com/Nn5QHtJDOX — Mukesh Harale Latur Constituency (@07mukesh07) September 23, 2023

#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT

Every time we can see there is a difference in the number of times of vacancies, the candidates are qualifying for SSC CGLE Tier-1 with all-time low in 2023. Why is this? Why no fixed rule. @DoPTGoI pic.twitter.com/1EA9pgykkp — Shubham Jain (@RbeJain) September 23, 2023

✓We want Justice

✓ We want Fair Opportunity in SSC CGL

✓ 15 TIMES CANDIDATES SHOULD TAKEN FOR MAINS EXAM@PMOIndia@DoPTGoI@narendramodi @AmitShah#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT pic.twitter.com/HtceQcJfQv — Aditya Pratap Singh (@AdityaP87491463) September 23, 2023

there is no logic or reason behind the 8.42 times candidate with respect to the number of vacancy .. this is the prooof students used to get a chance . ssc allowed 10x 12x 20x candidates in he past..what happened this year that the number is 8.42 #SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT pic.twitter.com/hGqg0Klv4I — Chandra0262 (@Chandra0262) September 23, 2023

We want ✊✊ #SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT of candidates qualify in tier 1 must not be random multiple depending on the mood of SSC, it must be fixed and 8.5 times is too low, infact lowest in SSC exams till date @DoPTGoI @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/vZ6iO37joI — Chayan Sau (@SauChayan17758) September 23, 2023

Echoing similar concerns, another aspirant wrote,”The SSC’s decision to shortlist only 8.4% of the candidates for the mains exam is unfair and unjust. It’s totally wrong .” “How can be ssc so cruel by calling just 8.4 times candidates for the mains examination? It is just intolerable. We want 15 times result. We want revised result,” wrote a third user.

How can be ssc so cruel by calling just 8.4 times candidates for the mains examination ?

It is just intolerable 😕

We want 15times result

We want revised result ✌️@DoPTGoI@narendramodi@PMOIndia #SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT pic.twitter.com/pB1yx8sD9a — Anoop Gurjar (@GURJARANOOP1) September 23, 2023

SSC CGL Result 2023: Check Cut-Off Details Here

The cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified for Tier-II Examination are as follows: List-1: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-III {General Studies (Finance & Economics)} (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer):

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 154.29292 790 ST 148.98918 382 OBC 166.28763 1483 EWS 167.18331 605 UR 169.67168 914* OH 147.95269 82 HH 126.86400 60

List-2: Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-II (Statistics)] (for the post of Junior Statistical Officer):

Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 148.50911 732 ST 146.65109 243 OBC 165.86857 761 EWS 166.06750 400 UR 168.53975 537* OH 132.72381 90 HH 80.99998 180

SSC CGL Tier-II Exam Date 2023

The Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 is tentatively scheduled from October 25 to October 27, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of SSC.

