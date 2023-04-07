Home

SSC CGL 2023 Notification: Aspirants Urges Commission to Revise Age Limit Cut-Off Date

SSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Notification: #SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoning_1_JAN is trending on several social media platforms. To know in detail, read below.

SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Interested candidates can fill up the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2023 application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of the Bank) is May 5, 2023.

As per the SSC CGL notification, the computer-based examination will be conducted in two tiers — Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) will be conducted in July 2023. However, aspirants are not happy with the detailed notification. #SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoning_1_JAN is trending on several social media platforms. To know in detail, read below.

Know Why Aspirants Are Trending #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN on Twitter?

Following the announcement of the SSC CGL examination detailed notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — the exam conducting body, Aspirants are now trending #SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoninh_1_JAN on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding the Commission to revise the date of SSC CGL 2023 age eligibility. According to several tweets, students, want the Commission to change the age limit date from August 1, 2023, to January 1, 2023. If not done, several aspirants will become ineligible to appear for the examination.

Lakhs of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of Department of Personnel & Training, and using hashtags such as #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN. Taking to Twitter, one SSC aspirant said,” Students were accustomed to the age of reckoning being 1st of January for SSC CGL recruitment because it had been like that for the last 4-5 years. Now, a sudden change has left them hopeless.”

Taking to Micro Blogging site Twitter, aspirants have been urging the commission to change the age limit using #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN Trends on Twitter. Echoing similar concerns, another aspirant said, “More than 1.2 lakh tweets. There are many affected aspirants. Please change cut off date to 1-Jan-23 for SSC CGL 2023 students.”

While an official notification from SSC regarding the age limit is awaited, here’s how students have been reacting. Check the tweets below.

Respected SSC you listened to the plea of students in 2016.

Please listen to the plea of the students of SSC CGL 2023

Thousands of families are losing their final hope of better future.

“By keeping students’ interest in mind pls change the age cutoff date for SSC CGL 2023 from 1st Aug to 1st Jan. Abrupt change in date will cause damage to the lives of several thousand students,” reads another tweet.

SSC CGL 2023 Notification: Check Vacancy (Tentative)

There are approximately 7,500 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission.

What is SSC CGL 2023 Age Eligibility Criteria? Explained

ge Limit Remarks For the posts for which age limit is 18-27 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1996 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the posts for which age limit is 20-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2003. For the posts for which age limit is 18-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the post for which age limit is 18-32 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1991 and not later than 01-08-2005.

How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared above.

