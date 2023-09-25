By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
#SSC_Insaaf_Karo: Chorus Grows Over SSC CGL Tier-I Revised Result; Aspirants Appeal to PM Modi
SSC CGL 2023 Revised Result Latest Update: The chorus for modification in the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2023) revised result date grew louder on Monday with many aspirants requesting the Commission to revise the result of CGL tier-I. Hashtags like #SSC_Insaaf_Karo, #SSC #CGL and #SSC_CGL are trending on social media platform X(formally Twitter), with aspirants tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT), to raise their demands and concerns.
