#SscHungerStrikePMHouse: Chorus Grows Over SSC CGL 2023 Age Reckoning Issue; Aspirants To Go On Hunger Strike

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit Issue Latest Update: The chorus for modification in the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2023) age cut-off date grew louder on Sunday with many aspirants requesting the Commission to revise the date of CGL age eligibility. Several students have claimed that they will be ineligible for the examination due to this year’s abrupt change in the cut-off date. However, an official statement from the Commission is awaited.

Hashtags like “#SSC_CGL_Age_Reckoninh_1_JAN and #SSC_CGL_1JAN” are trending on social media, with aspirants tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, the Minister In-Charge of the Department of Personnel and Training(DoPT), to raise their demands and concerns. Taking to the Microblogging site, the All India Student’s Union (AISU) wrote, “The sudden change in the age reckoning date by SSC has left many aspirants in a state of shock. It’s time for the commission to listen to the students and make the necessary changes.”

The sudden change in the age reckoning date by SSC has left many aspirants in a state of shock. It’s time for the commission to listen to the students and make the necessary changes.#SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN #SSC_CGL_1JAN pic.twitter.com/GE6eh2tmIV — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) April 29, 2023

Meanwhile, a section of students will observe a day-long hunger strike at CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi on May 1. Using the hashtag, #SscHungerStrikePMHouse, and #SSCAspirantsPMAwasChalo, many students also took to Twitter to appeal to PM Modi to heed their demands. An SSC aspirant said, “We deserve our last chance. Please it’s humble request to Mr. PM sir look into this matter.”

Echoing a similar concern another aspirant wrote, “There is no other option available. Give us our last chance. How can you do that. It’s matter of lakh of aspirant & their’s families. We urge u change the age reckoning date.”

#SscHungerStrikePMHouse

There is no other option available. Give us our last chance. How can you do that. It’s matter of lakh of aspirant & their’s families. We urge u change the age reckoning date. @PMOIndia @DoPTGoI @DrJitendraSingh @LT_Rangroot @TheLallantop

#SSC_CGL_1JAN pic.twitter.com/PgGNJeWoTA — G M Pandey (@G_M_Pandey) April 30, 2023

“#SSCAspirantsPMAwasChalo #SscHungerStrikePMHouse #SSC_1JAN A legitimate demand to change the age reckoning date of SSC CGL 2023 but no one is listening. A mass gathering at cgo complx on 1st may & a hunger strike on 2nd may @DoPTGoI @PiyushGoyal @DrJitendraSingh @erPawanBhadana,” another aspirant wrote.

#SSCAspirantsPMAwasChalo#SscHungerStrikePMHouse #SSC_1JAN A legitimate demand to change the age reckoning date of SSC CGL 2023 but no one is listening. A mass gathering at cgo complx on 1st may & a hunger strike on 2nd may @DoPTGoI @PiyushGoyal @DrJitendraSingh @erPawanBhadana — Puja Pandey (@iampuja29) April 30, 2023

#SscHungerStrikePMHouse..

We are going on hunger strike till our issue of age reckoning date held in SSC CGL 2023 is not solved.we don’t have any option left😭do or die moment for SSC CGL aspirants.. feeling helpless.. https://t.co/VkTDINb0d0 pic.twitter.com/7Ys6vwxYru — Anup Kumar (@Anup08mp3) April 29, 2023

While acknowledging the problems the students are facing, Pradeep Rawat, Parent & Founder, Gurgaon Parents Association took to Twitter and wrote, “Requesting Honourable PM @narendramodiJi 🙏🏻 Please Talk about #SSCAspirants2023 in #MannkiBaat100Episode as their hopes are totally dependent on you now🙏🏻

#ModiJiHelpSSCAspirants Your blessings can save & change many lives.”

Requesting Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji 🙏🏻 Please Talk about #SSCAspirants2023 in #MannkiBaat100Episode as their hopes are totally dependent on you now🙏🏻#ModiJiHelpSSCAspirants Your blessings can save & change many lives 🙏🏻 — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) April 30, 2023

Why are SSC Aspirants demanding the Change in CGL Age Cut off Date?

Following the announcement of the SSC CGL exam notification, the students demanded the Commission to revise the date of SSC CGL 2023 age eligibility. The Commission has set August 1, 2023, as the age recognition date to ensure the age limit criteria for recruitment to various positions. Last year, the age limit for the competitive examination was calculated as of January 1, 2023. However, due to this year’s abrupt change in the cut-off date, several aspirants will be ineligible for the exam.

What Does Commission Say in Official Notification?

“The candidates who have appeared in their final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01-08-2023,” reads the official notification.

SSC Age Limit Remarks For the posts for which age limit is 18-27 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1996 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the posts for which age limit is 20-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2003. For the posts for which age limit is 18-30 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1993 and not later than 01-08-2005. For the post for which age limit is 18-32 years Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02-08-1991 and not later than 01-08-2005.

This time, nearly 7,500 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is May 3, 2023. An official notification from the Commission(SSC) regarding the age limit issue is awaited. If the Commission does not alter the changes, several aspirants will become ineligible to appear for the examination. Please note that applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. . For more details, refer to the detailed notification shared above.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.