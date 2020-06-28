SSLC Exams in Karnataka: Karnataka is one state which went ahead with the state-level examination amid COVID-19 lockdown. The exam began on June 24 and will end on July 4. However, panic has spread among students and their parents after a student who wrote a paper at a centre in Hassan district tested positive on Saturday. Also Read - 100 Cases of Suicide, 1,500 Complaints of Domestic Violence in Ludhiana During Lockdown: Police

The test results came when he was writing the test. According to reports, he was immediately shifted to another classroom where he completed his paper. He had recovered from dengue recently and went for swab testing after he developed an influenza-like illness. His temperature was taken before he entered the examination centre. Reports said it was normal. Now, there were 19 others in the same hall.

This is not the first case. A day before, an official on exam duty had tested positive. All staff members had to be sent to quarantine after his results came.

As parents are worried, Karnataka education department officials confirmed that the official was not on invigilation duty and did not come into contact with the students.