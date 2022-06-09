Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 will be declared by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Friday (June 10). Once declared, students can download their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet from the official website keralaresults.nic.in. All updates on Kerala SSLC Result’s pass percentage, toppers list and other information will also be available on the official website.Also Read - RBSE Class 10 Result: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 10 Result Likely Tomorrow on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details

Earlier, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty’s office has announced the Kerala Board Class 10 results 2022 or SSLC Result 2022 will be released by June 10. Students should note that the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be declared at around 9:00 AM on Friday. Also Read - Armed Forces Recruitment: Govt Set For BIG Reboot. Details Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Where to download marksheet

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Steps to check result, download marksheet

Visit official website- keralaresults.nic.in/ keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’.

Fill the login details such as roll number and click on submit option.

The Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Once the SSLC Result 2022 is declared, students can check the toppers list on official website – keralaresults.nic.in Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1,31,100; Apply For 58 Posts at rac.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the SSLC Exam 2022 for Class 10 students in the months of March and April.The Kerala SSLC exam 2022 was conducted between March 31 to April 29, 2022. The Kerala Board Class 10 results 2022 or Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be declared on June 10.