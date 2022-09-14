New Delhi: Like previous years, St. Stephen’s College of Delhi University wanted to include interviews in the admission process this year too. However, the Delhi High Court has told St. Stephen’s College that it will have to follow the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), reports news agency IANS. Delhi University (DU) has also clarified that it will not recognise the admissions taken by St. Stephen’s College in case of non-compliance of the CUET procedure.Also Read - SBI, NABARD, HP State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs This Week

The University has clarified that if St. Stephen's College does not comply with CUET, then the admissions made here can be declared invalid. DU can also refuse to recognise the degree of students who have secured admission on the basis of interviews.

After the new changes, now St. Stephen's College will also have to withdraw its prospectus. In fact, in its new prospectus, the college will have to make it clear that admission in St. Stephen's College is being given only on the basis of CUET examinations. In the prospectus released earlier, St. Stephen's College had decided to give 85 per cent weightage to CUET exams and 15 per cent weightage to interviews. However, the decision of St Stephen's College has now been set aside.

In fact the stand of St. Stephen’s College has been that it will abide by the CUET without compromising on the privileges granted by the Constitution. The college had also cited the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench decision that St Stephen’s as a minority institution has its own admission procedures which are guaranteed by the Constitution. This is the reason, St. Stephen’s College may approach the Supreme Court after the High Court ruled in favour of CUET.

This time admission in Delhi University is being done through a CUET score. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) by Thursday, September 15, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG Scorecard and CUET UG Result by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG examination was held between July 15 to 30 August 2022 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

Delhi University has shared the information related to admission in DU on September 12, after the tentative date of the CUET result was revealed. There are about 80 departments under the DU where postgraduate degrees, PhD, certificate courses, degree courses, etc are conducted. Similarly, Delhi University has about 79 colleges in which undergraduate, postgraduate studies are done. Every year more than 70,000 students are admitted in these colleges and departments in the subjects of science, commerce and humanities at the graduation level.

On the other hand, minority educational institution, Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University has decided to implement the CUET for admission in many undergraduate courses from the academic session 2022-23. JMI has also informed the UGC and National Testing Agency (NTA) about this.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellors and Directors of all universities and colleges to adopt CUET. The UGC had appealed to all state governments and private universities to adopt the CUET for admitting students.

