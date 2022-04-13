New Delhi: Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College has said that admissions to the minority institution will be based on 85 per cent of the CUET scores and 15 per cent of the interview marks for all categories of applicants, as opposed to what they have been directed for by the varsity.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Golden Chance For Freshers to Apply For 168 Posts. Registration Begins From April 20

In an admission notice posted on its website on Tuesday, the college also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution. The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for general candidates and the remaining for Christian students.

DU Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had recently said that for the general seats, the college should solely take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores into consideration, while for minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85 per cent to CUET scores and the rest to interviews. A DU official said that they are trying to sort out the issue with the college.

“We are aware about the notification. We are trying to iron out the issue. There is still time for us to arrive at that stage as currently only the registration for CUET is underway. We will sort out the issue,” the official said. The college also said that it will be launching its undergraduate admission portal and candidates desirous of getting admission to the college should apply through it, along with registering for CUET.

The college will decide on the number of applicants under all categories, who will be shortlisted on the basis of CUET score and they will be called for interview. Last month, the University Grants Commission made CUET score mandatory for admissions to all 45 central universities in the country.