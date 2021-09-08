SSC Exam Schedule 2021: The candidates who are preparing for various competitive exams, here is an important update for you. The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has recently announced the exam dates of its various exams such as CHSL, SI, Steno and GD Constable recruitment examinations. While preparing for these exams, the candidates can check the SSC Exam 2021 dates of various exams on the official website ssc.nic.in.Also Read - SSC CGL Answer Key 2020 Released For Tier 1 Exam at ssc.nic.in | Direct Link And Steps to Raise Objections Here

As per the dates mentioned, the SSC has scheduled to conduct the examinations/skill tests in the months of November and December, 2021.

However, the candidates must note that the exam schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid pandemic. If COVID cases continue to surge, the Centre may postpone these exams. Hence, the candidates need to visit the official website for daily updates on the exam dates.