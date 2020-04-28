New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday urged the States to start the process of evaluation of answer sheets of board exams and facilitate the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to evaluate answer sheets of the students in their respective states. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown: MHRD to Hold Meeting With State Education Ministers on Tuesday

The development comes after the HRD minister held a meeting with the state education ministers to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and mid-day meal programme. The meeting was through video conferencing. Also Read - 'Bharat Padhe Online' Campaign Launched by HRD Ministry to Invite Ideas to Improve Online Education

On Monday, an officials from the MHRD had said that the HRD minister will interact with state education ministers through video call to discuss issues like handling of COVID-19, mid-day meal programme and Samagra Shiksha programme.

Prior to today’s meeting, the HRD minister had interacted with parents and addressed various issues, including unavailability of books and uncertainty over board exams, arising due to the lockdown.

The meeting of the HRD minister with state education ministers comes universities and schools across the country have been closed after the Centre announced a countrywide lockdown on March 24.

Last month, the HRD Ministry had asked states and union territories to ensure continued supply of mid-day meals to students despite the closure of schools around the country to check the spread of coronavirus.