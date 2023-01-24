Top Recommended Stories
State Bank of India Recruitment 2023: SBI Hiring Professionals For BPO Centres. Eligibility, Steps to Apply Here
SBI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online via the link given on Bank's website---https://bank.sbi/web/careers/ till Feb 9, 2023.
SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for customer service BPO/in the captive BPO Centre. Interested candidates can apply online via the link given on Bank’s website—https://bank.sbi/web/careers/ till Feb 9, 2023.
State Bank of India is recruiting professionals with experience across customer service BPO/in captive BPO Centre.
SBI RECRUITMENT 2023: DETAILS OF POSTS/VACANCIES
- Vice President (Transformation): 01
- Program Manager: 04
- Manager Quality and Training: 01
- Command Centre Manager: 03
Qualification for State Bank of India are given below.
- Vice President (Transformation): Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution.
- Program Manager: Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution.
- Manager Quality and Training: Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognised university.
- Command Centre Manager: Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognised university.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply
- Go to https://bank.sbi/web/careers/
- Search for the State Bank of India Notification.
- Read all of the information in the notification.
- Apply and submit the application form.
