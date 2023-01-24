  • Home
State Bank of India Recruitment 2023: SBI Hiring Professionals For BPO Centres. Eligibility, Steps to Apply Here

SBI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online via the link given on Bank's website---https://bank.sbi/web/careers/ till Feb 9, 2023. 

Updated: January 24, 2023 2:57 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

SBI Internet Banking: Customers simply need to enter User ID and Password to get into SBI Internet Banking account.

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for customer service BPO/in the captive BPO Centre. Interested candidates can apply online via the link given on Bank’s website—https://bank.sbi/web/careers/ till Feb 9, 2023.

SBI RECRUITMENT 2023: DETAILS OF POSTS/VACANCIES

  • Vice President (Transformation): 01
  • Program Manager: 04
  •  Manager Quality and Training: 01
  • Command Centre Manager: 03

Qualification for State Bank of India are given below.

  • Vice President (Transformation): Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution.
  • Program Manager: Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution.
  •  Manager Quality and Training: Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognised university.
  •  Command Centre Manager: Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognised university.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

  • Go to https://bank.sbi/web/careers/
  • Search for the State Bank of India Notification.
  • Read all of the information in the notification.
  • Apply and submit the application form.

