State Bank of India Recruitment 2023: SBI Hiring Professionals For BPO Centres. Eligibility, Steps to Apply Here

SBI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online via the link given on Bank's website---https://bank.sbi/web/careers/ till Feb 9, 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for customer service BPO/in the captive BPO Centre. Interested candidates can apply online via the link given on Bank’s website—https://bank.sbi/web/careers/ till Feb 9, 2023.

State Bank of India is recruiting professionals with experience across customer service BPO/in captive BPO Centre.

To apply, visit: https://t.co/DHpfIv9dly Hurry up! Registration closes soon.#JoinSBIFamily #SBI #StateBankofIndia #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/QwSYJXerj6 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 24, 2023

SBI RECRUITMENT 2023: DETAILS OF POSTS/VACANCIES

Vice President (Transformation): 01

Program Manager: 04

Manager Quality and Training: 01

Command Centre Manager: 03

Qualification for State Bank of India are given below.

Vice President (Transformation): Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution.

Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution. Program Manager: Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution.

Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) from Government recognised University or Institution. Manager Quality and Training: Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognised university.

Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognised university. Command Centre Manager: Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognised university.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Go to https://bank.sbi/web/careers/

Search for the State Bank of India Notification.

Read all of the information in the notification.

Apply and submit the application form.