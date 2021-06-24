New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed all state boards to notify the scheme for assessment within 10 days from today and declare the internal assessment results by July 31, like the timeline specified by it for CBSE and ICSE. The Court also observed that it is impossible to have a uniform scheme for assessment for all state boards in the country. Also Read - How Can It Play With Lives of Students? Supreme Court Questions Andhra Pradesh Over Holding Class 12 Exam

“We’re passing General order for all boards. We direct the Boards that schemes be formulated and notified in 10 days from today and also declare the internal assessment results by 31st July, like timeline specified for CBSE and ICSE”, LiveLaw quoted a vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari as saying.

Prior to this, CBSE and CISCE boards had submitted their assessment criteria for Class 12th results which were approved by the Court. “There is no reason to interfere with the CBSE and ICSE schemes,” the court had said.

The CBSE and the CISCE board were also asked by the Court to declare the Class 12th results by July 31.

Further, the Supreme Court today also questioned Andhra Pradesh regarding its decision to hold the Class XII examination “tentatively in July last week”. The top court sternly said that the state should have ‘a decision and concrete plan’.

“How can it play with the lives of students?”, asked the Court. Adding that it would hold the state responsible in case of any fatality, the Supreme Court said, “may order compensation amounting to Rs 1 crore… if there is even one fatality”.