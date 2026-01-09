Home

Stayed away from social media, had no mobile phone, did 8 hours of self-study, scored 300 out of 300 marks in JEE Mains; who is this JEE Main topper?

Omprakash excelled in his Class 10 exams, securing 92% marks. It is stated that Prakash has been a regular classroom student at Allen Kota.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in the world. Every year, lakhs of aspirants from across India sit for the competitive exam. Despite this massive participation, only a very small fraction of candidates manage to clear the exam and secure admission to prestigious institutes like the IITs, NITs, and other top engineering colleges. In this article, we will discuss the success story of an individual who scored 300 out of 300 marks in the JEE Main January exam, securing a 100 percentile NTA score. He stayed away from mobile phones. Moreover, he studied for about 8 to 9 hours daily. He is…

Omprakash Behera hails from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Speaking about his family members, Behera’s father, Kamalkant Behera, serves as an Administrative Officer. Meanwhile, his mother, Smita Rani Behera, was a lecturer in Education in Odisha.

JEE aspirant Om Prakash, who has cleared the first paper of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) with a perfect score of 300 out of 300, advised the struggling candidates not to overthink, work on shortcomings, and focus on future exams.

Talking to news agency ANI, Om Prakash added, “I have scored 300 out of 300. I worked hard for 3 years. I am happy with the results. I get continuous support from my parents. Overthinking a bad result is not going to help. Instead, work on your shortcomings. Take it as a lesson, get motivated by it and focus on future exams.”

Omprakash Behera revealed that he carefully followed his teachers’ instructions while getting ready for JEE Main and Advanced, according to a report by News18 Hindi. He mostly concentrated on the NCERT syllabus. Even though test results vary every week, he was still committed to doing his best. He examined his errors after every test to determine what caused his scores to be lower. His primary objective was to take note of those mistakes and steer clear of them on the subsequent exam.

“I do self-study for about 8 to 9 hours daily,” Prakash stated, as reported by India Today. For Om Prakash, achieving a perfect 300 in JEE Main is just the beginning of a larger journey. His focus is now on JEE Advanced, the gateway to the prestigious IITs. “I want to do BTech in the Computer Science branch at IIT Mumbai,” he stated, as reported by India Today. With his consistent discipline and focus, he appears to be well on his way to turning that dream into a reality.

