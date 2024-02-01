By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
STEM Courses Has Seen Enrolment of 43 Per cent Women, Highest in The World: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses has seen enrolment of 43 per cent women, highest in the world, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said while presenting th
STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses has seen enrolment of 43 per cent women, highest in the world, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said while presenting the Modi 2.0 government’s last Budget.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.