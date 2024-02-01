Top Recommended Stories

STEM Courses Has Seen Enrolment of 43 Per cent Women, Highest in The World: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses has seen enrolment of 43 per cent women, highest in the world, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said while presenting the Modi 2.0 government's last Budget.

Updated: February 1, 2024 11:46 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses has seen enrolment of 43 per cent women, highest in the world, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said while presenting the Modi 2.0 government’s last Budget.

