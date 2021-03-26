The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced the Bihar Board intermediate results 2021. Sonali Kumari, a student of Smt. Parmeshwari Devi Uchhtar Madhyamik School, Bihar Sharif, Nalanda has bagged 471 out of 500 marks – 94.2% in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. Sonali is a daughter of a street vendor who sells food items on a cart near the Bihar Sharif Bus stand. Surmounting all odds, Sonali Kumari worked round the clock to grab the top position. According to Sonali, she prepared for the exams amid Coronavirus- related- lockdown and used it as a weapon. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Here’s How to Download Marksheet, Check Score

“I utilized the time that I got during Coronavirus-related lockdown and did self-study. My tuition teacher Jeet Sir has also guided me during my preparations for board exams. He used to come to my house and teach me every day, even during the lockdown. He used to give his mobile phone to me so that I can attend online classes and access study materials online. He had guided me even in my matric exams. I want to thank my teacher and my parents for their constant support during my board preparations,” Sonali said to Republicworld.com. Also Read - Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced: BSEB Toppers to Get 1 Lakh Cash And Laptop

“I want to become an IAS officer in the future. I will prepare for the UPSC civil services examination. I have always wanted to work for society and help the poor. I want to support the weaker sections of the society so that they can also prove their mettle as I did,” she added. Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 DECLARED. Find Step-by-step Guide, DIRECT LINK to Download Inter Results Here

Sonali, who lives in a rented home in Biharsharif said she had worked hard for the board examination but had never expected that she would emerge as a topper.

“I studied more than 12 hours per day amid the lockdown. I prepared a lesson plan and rigorously followed it throughout the year. On some days, I woke up till 3 am to cover all the topics. Online lectures and textbooks have helped me a lot to secure the top position,” she said to The Times of India.

This year, of all the students who took the exam in Commerce stream 91.48 per cent passed followed Arts in which 77.9 per cent students passed and 76.28 in Science stream.