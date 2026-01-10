Struggled financially, cracked UPSC at 21, became India’s youngest IAS officer: Who is this popular UPSC topper?

Home

Ansar faced tremendous odds and difficulties in his life, but he managed not only to pass the UPSC exam on his first attempt but also to become the youngest IAS officer.

The Civil Services Examination is recognized as one of the toughest exams. Millions of aspirants sit for the exam every year, but only a small number of them actually succeed. In this article, we will discuss the inspiring story of Ansar Shaikh Ahmed, a boy whose father was an auto-rickshaw driver and whose mother worked in agriculture.

Ansar Shaikh was raised in Maharashtra’s Jalna village in the Marathwada district. He had a modest upbringing. Speaking about his family, his father, Yonus Sheikh Ahmad, was an autorickshaw driver. While his mother was a field labourer. His younger brother had to leave school in the seventh grade to work at a garage in order to support the family. Meanwhile, his sister was married at the age of fifteen.

According to the media reports, Ansar’s family has dealt with many difficulties. His father reportedly dealt with alcohol addiction and married three times. Even with all these challenges, Ansar was determined and worked hard to make his dream of being an IAS officer come true.

When he was 21 years old, Ansar Shaikh passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2016 and earned an All India Rank(AIR) of 361 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2016. Media reports indicate that he scored 91% in his Class 10th exam. He finished his undergraduate studies at Pune College. He is presently serving as the ADM in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

