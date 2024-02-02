Home

Education

Student Suicide: Final Year B.Arch Student Found Hanging in IIT-BHU Hostel Room

Student Suicide: Final Year B.Arch Student Found Hanging in IIT-BHU Hostel Room

Varanasi: Student suicide is a deeply concerning and tragic phenomenon that demands our collective attention and efforts. In recent times, student suicide has ominously surfaced as an issue, stirring

Varanasi: Student suicide is a deeply concerning and tragic phenomenon that demands our collective attention and efforts. In recent times, student suicide has ominously surfaced as an issue, stirring deep concern in our society. Utkarsh Raj, a student of IIT (BHU) in Varanasi has been found hanging in his hostel room. Final-year B.Arch (architecture) student Utkarsh Raj, 23, was reportedly suffering from depression and undergoing counselling sessions.

Trending Now

As per the news agency IANS report, Utkarsh’s father Rajendra Prasad is a section officer in BHU. The family is based in Varanasi. At present, IIT BHU has yet to issue an official statement regarding the suicide of the student.

You may like to read

Police said some of Utkarsh’s friends broke open the door of his room when he did not respond to their calls. Doctors at BHU hospital declared him dead on arrival.

This is not the first case of student suicide. This follows three suicides in IIT-Kanpur since mid-December Ph.D scholar Priyanka Jaiswal, 29, allegedly died by suicide on January 18, M.Tech student Vikas Kumar Meena, 31, on January 10, and researcher Pallavi Chilka, 34, on December 19.

On January 11, Vikas Kumar Meena (31), a second-year M.Tech student of the institute, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, reportedly after being “temporarily” barred from continuing with his course.

On December 19, postdoctoral researcher Pallavi Chilka (34) hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her second-floor hostel room on the campus.

Student suicide is a heartbreaking occurrence that does not only rock the world of the student’s loved ones but sends ripples outwards, affecting the entire community.

Helpline Numbers, You Can Contact

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or need any emotional support, here are some helpline numbers: Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24×7), the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline – 02225521111)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.