New Delhi: The student demands to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 continue to grow stronger with the coronavirus pandemic-led crisis continuing to rage. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that he will hold a crucial meeting on May 17 in which he is expected to take a final call regarding the postponement or cancellation of the CBSE board exams. Meanwhile, students remain distressed as they wait for an update from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Speculations are strife on social media platforms that CBSE has decided to cancel the impending CLass 12 board exams. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Cancelled or Postponed? Education Ministry Issues Clarification. Read Here

“It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding Class 12 board exams, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,” the CBSE clarified to avoid rumours. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Plea Filed In Supreme Court To Cancel Class 12 Exams

According to a Times Now report, the Ministry of Education also clarified that a decision regarding the same will be taken after May 25. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Likely to be Cancelled, Says Report | Read Latest Updates

Plea in Supreme Court

Yesterday, a petition was also filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma who sought the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. “Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination not feasible because of the pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities”, the plea read.

Student Demands Continue to Grow

Amid speculations, students have taken the micro-blogging platform to express their anguish and raise a campaign to #cancel12thboardexams2021. Here are a few tweets:

When will our gov. turn propitious and cancel our exams? India recorded 4lac+ cases today! This is growing more woebegone. We & our parents don’t want to risk our lives. “Give us marks on the basis of Project”. #CBSE #CANCELBOARDEXAM @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank @ZeeNews @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/KbLsPnm8GX — SIDDHANT RAI (@SIDDHAN10359452) May 15, 2021

Lakhs of student can infect crores of people. The place where infection spread is one and only exam hall. #CBSE please cancel the exams. Already our country is having difficulties and giving more cases would just increase them more.#CANCELBOARDEXAM#cancelclass12thboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/0NmibiiNSM — Pradhan Yash Sahay (@PYSahay) May 15, 2021

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry last month cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12 that was scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.