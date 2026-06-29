Good news for students as Class 10 batch exempted from 3-language policy, Class 9 can…

The CBSE has relaxed its three-language formula, completely exempting current Class 10 students and allowing Class 9 students to study two foreign languages.

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CBSE news: In a major relief for school students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced fresh guidelines for its three-language policy, offering a one-time relaxation to current batches. Under the new directives, current Class 10 students are completely exempted from the mandatory three-language requirement. Meanwhile, Class 9 students will still need to study three languages, but they have been granted the unique flexibility to choose two foreign languages alongside just one native Indian language. Here are all the details you need to know about the big decision announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education regarding three-language policy.

CBSE notifies new rule on three-language policy

This sudden policy update comes just over a month after the CBSE initially declared that studying three languages, including a strict requirement of at least two native Indian languages would be entirely compulsory for Class 9 students starting July 1. This strategic relaxation eases the immediate academic pressure on students while transitioning into the new educational framework.

Several students and parents had approached the court against the CBSE order.

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‘Current batch of Class 10 will not have to follow three language policy’, says CBSE

“The current batch of Class 10 will not have to follow the three language policy. The current batches of Classes 7-9 will not be required to give board exams in third language when they progress to Class 10,” CBSE Academics Director Praggya M Singh said.

“As a one-time relaxation, students who are already in Class 9 during 2026-27 may continue with two non-native (foreign) languages and need to add one Indian language as the third language,” she added.

In April, the CBSE announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6, and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

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What is three-language formula of CBSE?

The CBSE’s Three-Language Formula requires students to study three languages, at least two of which must be native Indian languages (such as Hindi, Sanskrit, or regional tongues). Under the current phased rollout, Class 10 students are exempted, while Class 9 students receive a temporary relaxation to study two foreign languages alongside one Indian language.