New Delhi: Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic, thousands of aspirants for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exams on Saturday demanded an extra attempt to appear for the upcoming UPSC exams on June 27, 2021. If granted, it would be an extra attempt for all the aspirants who are ‘last attempt candidates’ for the year 2020. However, they now fear that if denied the opportunity to appear for the civil services exam in June this year, they will no longer be eligible for any further attempts for the civil services exams. Also Read - What Luck! Mumbai Man Orders Colgate Mouthwash From Amazon, Receives Redmi Note 10 Instead

It must be noted that the ‘last attempt candidates’ are just 0.97 per cent of the total 10,56,835 applicants who enrolled for the 2020 exam. Moreover, some of the candidates are now frontline workers all through the COVID-19 pandemic since last March when the country went into a lockdown. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg Names His Goat Bitcoin, Internet Asks is it Ultimate Top Signal?

Due to the COVID pandemic last year, the UPSC preliminary exams were postponed to October 4, 2020 (instead of May). However, civil service aspirants filed petitions in the Supreme Court highlighting the various difficulties faced by them this year. The petitions explored the possibility of granting an extra attempt to the candidates. However, after a slew of hearings, the Centre agreed to provide relief to one section of aspirants. On February 5, the Centre informed the Court its decision to grant one more opportunity to aspirants who were not age-barred (those not over 32 years of age) and to those who had already exhausted their permissible number of attempts (six attempts). Also Read - Heartbreaking: Woman Who Made People Smile With 'Love You Zindagi' Video Dies of Covid; 'Life is So Unfair', Says Sonu Sood

Aspirants have faced various hindrances in preparation and appearing in the exams. Looking at their demand, #UPSCExtraAttempt2021 started trending on Twitter:

Please consider upsc extra attempt, it's would be justice for all students. @PMOIndia #UPSCExtraAttempt2021 pic.twitter.com/AqVARyPXZB — Sheelam Chaudhary (@Sheelam777) May 15, 2021

Families are like branches of a tree. We grow differently but our root remains the same.Thank you Corona warriors for saving families by working tirelessly.All these warrior deserve extra attempt i UPSC CSE 2021.#UPSCExtraAttempt2021 #InternationalDayofFamilies@DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/rKvU5dFqwn — Shubhankit Srivastava (@SHUBHANKITSRIV4) May 15, 2021

The Civil Services Exam, being the toughest exam in the country, not only requires physical means to prepare but also requires an environment conducive to mental health so that the candidates can attend to their preparation with 100 percent possible concentration. Covid has affected the mental health of many candidates.