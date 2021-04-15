Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that all students of classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without exams. While there will be no exams for Class 10 in Punjab, Class 12 PSEB exams have been postponed. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases | Details Inside

The Punjab CM said a decision on conducting Class 12 PSEB exams will be taken later as per the COVID situation in the state.

"Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh announces that all students of class 5, 8 and 10 be promoted to next class, without taking any examination. A decision on Class 12 PSEB exams, which have already been postponed, to be taken later based on the emerging situation," Punjab Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.