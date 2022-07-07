CBSE Term 2 Board Results 2022: With just a few days left for the CBSE term 2 Board Results to be declared, the anticipating students have again taken to Twitter to demand the ‘best of either term results subject wise’. The students through their online campaign urging the CBSE to declare the board results by taking the best of the marks of either of the two terms subject wise that means CBSE should prepare the 10th results and 12th results taking out the best marks of each subject from both Term-1 and Term-2.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022 Expected to be Declared by July 15: Here’s How to Ensure Marksheet is Correct

Through their online campaign, the students are also asking the CBSE to disclose the weightage of the Term-1 and Term-2 examinations. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date And Time to be Announced Soon. 3 BIG Updates For Students Here

Earlier this year also some of the CBSE students had taken to Twitter to press for the demand of having board results declared on ‘best of either term’ basis, rather than the current plan to include marks of both terms. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Evaluation to Complete by June 20, Results Declaration by June-end

Notably, the CBSE this year conducted the board exams in two terms. The current plan of the CBSE is to calculate final marks based on the performance of students in both terms and the practical exams.

In April this year, a notice was circulating on the social media stating that CBSE had made its decision on the weightage system for Term 1 and Term 2 board exams. However, it was termed as fake notice by the CBSE. The fake notice stated that the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 examinations will be 30 and 70 percent respectively.

Here’s what students say on Twitter:

CBSE students lets unite for the lash push for justice for-#BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise Mega campaign today from 6PM with the new hastag-#CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms Everyone should participate in the final fight for justice. Show the majority & power to authorities. pic.twitter.com/dxeUHdl69b — Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) July 7, 2022

Till today every news portal, activists are in support for #BestofEitherTermsSubjectWise

Every poll voted for weightage system has won by the majority

This shows what we want @cbseindia29

Take decision in our favour, results matters#CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms pic.twitter.com/vl8obPjaXN — Jaduuu (@AilaJaduuu) July 7, 2022

Start drafting your tweets and schedule them for 6 pm (with 15 seconds of gap with each tweet) Aim for 250 tweets per person#BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise

We have to trend Today pic.twitter.com/mzLDhabPqq — Jaduuu (@AilaJaduuu) July 7, 2022

In the meantime, it is being reported that the CBSE will declare the Term 2 results by July 15. However, no official announcement has been made so far on the result declaration date.