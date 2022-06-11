Kolkata: The Presidency University in Kolkata on Saturday said the decision on admission to undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be taken keeping in view the interests of the students. The varsity’s statement came following a meeting between the students’ union and the authority after around 40 pupils began a sit-in on the campus.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 65 Posts| Details Inside

The students were demanding that the university should not take part in the central admission process to be conducted for the state-run varsities for undergraduate and post-graduate courses. "The authority assured us the autonomy of our university on admission-related issues shall be retained. All decisions pertaining to admission to UG and PG courses will be decided by the university without any external intervention," a spokesperson of the students' union said.

An official of the varsity said the views of the students would be taken into account before making a final decision on the admission process.