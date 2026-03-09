Home

Education

Studied architecture, acted in a Tamil movie, faced 40 rejections, now is leading wicket taker in World Cup 2026, he is...

Studied architecture, acted in a Tamil movie, faced 40 rejections, now is leading wicket taker in World Cup 2026, he is…

He studied architecture and played a cameo even. Well, read his detailed story here.

Varun Chakravarthy is one of the most famous Indian cricketers. Often known as the Mystery Spinner, his journey is no less than a movie. He became the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup 2026 with 14 wickets in 9 games. From facing 40 rejections to becoming a national cricketer, Varun’s success story is proof that hard work, patience, focus, and determination are the only keys to success. However, he was never a born cricketer. He studied architecture and played a cameo even. Well, read his detailed story here.

It was in 2014 that Chakravarthy played a cameo in the 2014 Tamil movie ‘Jeeva’, which centres around a boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer, fighting all the adversaries. Coincidentally, the movie uncannily paralleled the life of the Indian cricketer.

Apart from the movie industry, the talented cricketer showcases his skillfulness by participating in a cooking reality show, ‘Cooku with Comali’. As for his educational qualification is concerned, Chakravarthy studied architecture at SRM University. Media reports suggest that he worked as an architect for over three years. Yet he was not satisfied. The desire to become an Indian national cricketer grew within him.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.