Study Abroad: Check List of 100 Best Universities And Colleges in USA For Indian Students

Top Universities And Colleges in USA: The United States of America(USA) continues to be the top choice for Indian students seeking higher education abroad. Some of its key reasons are renowned universities, extensive study options, and opportunities for research, internships, and job placements. Canada, the UK, and Australia are the next most popular study-abroad countries for Indian students.

America’s Top Colleges

America’s Top Colleges is an annual Forbes ranking of colleges and universities in the United States. It was first published in 2008. In this article, we have provided you with a list of the top ten colleges, according to “America’s Top Colleges.

America’s Top Colleges Ranking 2022

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Stanford University (Stanford, California)

University of California, Berkeley (Berkeley, California)

Princeton University (Princeton, New Jersey)

Columbia University (New York City)

University of California, Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

Williams College (Williamstown, Massachusetts)

Yale University (New Haven, Connecticut)

Duke University {Durham, North Carolina)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Top Universities And Colleges in USA: Check List Here

Alabama A&M University Alabama State University Athens State University University of Alaska System University of Alaska Fairbanks Arizona State University (ASU) Northern Arizona University (NAU) Arizona State University (ASU) Northern Arizona University (NAU) Adams State University University of Colorado system Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) Delaware State University Florida A&M University (FAMU) Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) Florida International University (FIU) University System of Georgia University of North Georgia (UNG) University of West Georgia (UWG) Valdosta State University (VSU) University of Guam University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo (UH Hilo) University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Boise State University (Boise State or BSU) University of Idaho (U of I or UI) Idaho State University (Idaho State or ISU) Lewis–Clark State College Chicago State University (Chicago State) Eastern Illinois University (Eastern Illinois, EIU) Governors State University Illinois State University (Illinois State, ISU) Indiana University East Indiana University Fort Wayne Indiana University Kokomo (IUK) Indiana University Northwest Indiana University South Bend (IUSB) University of Iowa (Iowa) Iowa State University (ISU) University of Northern Iowa (UNI) University of Kansas (Kansas or KU) Kansas State University (K-State or KSU) Pittsburg State University Wichita State University Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) University of Kentucky (Kentucky or UK) Kentucky State University Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSU-Alexandria) Louisiana State University Shreveport (LSU-Shreveport) LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport University of Maine at Farmington (UMaine Farmington, UM-Farmington, or UMF) University of Maine at Fort Kent (UMaine Fort Kent, UM-Fort Kent, or UMFK) Morgan State University St. Mary’s College of Maryland University System of Maryland University of Massachusetts Boston (UMass Boston) University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMass Dartmouth) University of Massachusetts Lowell (UMass Lowell) Minnesota State University Moorhead Metropolitan State University Southwest Minnesota State University Chadron State College Peru State College Wayne State College Kean University Montclair State University New Jersey City University New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) California University of Pennsylvania Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Clarion University of Pennsylvania East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania Edinboro University of Pennsylvania University of South Carolina Beaufort (USC-Beaufort) University of South Carolina Lancaster (USC-Lancaster) University of Houston–Clear Lake University of Houston–Downtown University of Houston–Victoria Southern Utah University Northern Vermont University Longwood University University of Mary Washington Washington State University Vancouver University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh University of Wisconsin–Parkside University of Wyoming Kutztown University of Pennsylvania Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania Mansfield University of Pennsylvania Millersville University of Pennsylvania Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania University of Wisconsin–River Falls University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point University of Wisconsin–Stout University of Wisconsin–Superior

Following confirmation of admission by the university, the student can apply for a student visa at the embassy.

