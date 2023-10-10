Home

Education

Study Abroad: Indian Students Must Clear These Important Entrance Exams For Global Higher Education, Check List

Study Abroad: Indian Students Must Clear These Important Entrance Exams For Global Higher Education, Check List

Indian students who wish to go abroad for their higher education, have to clear certain entrance examinations apart from applying for and qualifying the application process of their chosen colleges. Take a look at these important entrance exams..

Representative Photo (Image Courtesy_Unsplash)

New Delhi: It has been a growing trend that students in India move to another country for their higher education and a majority of them also settle abroad post their studies. After finishing Class 12 in India, students apply for their choice of courses in their chosen university abroad; apart from the qualifying process of their respective universities in the different countries, the students are also expected to clear a generic entrance test which is mandatory for applying for global higher education. Take a look at the most important entrance exams that Indians must clear for studying abroad..

Trending Now

Graduate Record Examination (GRE)

The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) General Test is conducted by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) and assesses students who are applying for postgraduate (PG) courses abroad. The GRE Test is accepted by multiple business schools from around the world for their business programmes, i.e. MBA. The test is not conducted on a specific date and can be applied for, at any time of the year and candidates can take a test five times a year with a gap of 21 days between consecutive attempts. The GSE Test Duration is of 3 hours and 45 minutes and the paper includes questions to test the verbal, quantitative and general analytic reasoning ability. The GRE Exam Fees in India is Rs 22,550 and the GRE Subject Test Fee is Rs 14,500.

You may like to read

Graduate Management Aptitude Test (GMAT)

Conducted by the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), the Graduate Management Aptitude Test (GMAT) is also taken by students who wish to study MBA abroad. The paper has four sections, namely, Analytical Writing, Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Reasoning and Integrated Reasoning. Like the GRE Test, GMAT also does not have any fixed dates and can be taken at anytime of the year but candidates must book the test appointment 2-3 months in advance. After taking the test, if the candidate is unsatisfied with their score, they can take another attempt; a total of five attempts can be taken in a year and there should be a gap of at least 16 days between two attempts. The GMAT Exam duration is 3 hours and 7 minutes and the GMAT Exam Fee in India is approximately Rs 22,800 at the GMAT Test Centre and approximately Rs 24,600 for the Online GMAT Exam.

Test Of English As A Foreign Language (TOEFL)

The Test of English As A Foreign Language (TOEFL) is conducted by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) to measure the non-native speakers’ English language ability, as they are wishing to enroll in English-speaking universities. Accepted in more than 11,000 institutes and educational institutions across 190 countries, TOEFL Paper Pattern includes four sections- Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing. According to the ETS, the paper takes two hours but candidates must take 2.5 hours and 30 minutes for revision. The TOEFL Exam Fee in India is Rs 16,900.

International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

An international standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers, the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is jointly managed by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English. The IELTS Paper Pattern includes four sections like TOEFL, namely, Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. The total test time is 2 hours and 45 minutes for the paper and the IELTS Academic Registration Fee for Indians is Rs 16,250 and the IELTS General Test Registration Fee for Indians is Rs 16,500.

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is conducted by the College Board of USA and is taken for admission abroad, after high school. The exam consists of a total of three sections- Evidence-Based Reading, Writing and Mathematics. The SAT Paper Duration is of three hours and there is an optional essay for which candidates are given an additional 50 minutes. For SAT also, there is no tab on the number of attempts you can take. The SAT Exam Fee is Rs 4514 and the Indian candidates also have to pay a non-US Regional Fee of Rs 4022, taking the total fee to Rs 8536 approximately. Candidates are expected to pay an additional fee of Rs 2134 per subject, for the SAT Subject Test.

American College Testing (ACT)

The American College Testing (ACT) Exam Duration is 2 hours and 55 minutes and it is very similar to SAT; it is taken for UG admissions in US and Canada. The paper has a total of four sections, which are, English, Mathematics, Reading and Science. Apart from these sections, candidates have an option to attempt the essay also but that is not mandatory and 40 minutes are given for the same. The candidates can attempt the American College Testing (ACT) Exam 12 times and this is an online paper. The ACT Exam Fee is approximately Rs 16,703 for Indian students.

Medical College Admission Test (MCAT)

The Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) is conducted by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and is a standard medical sciences test which is mandatory for students who wish to study medicine in countries like US and Canada. The MCAT Test Duration is 7 hours and 30 minutes and is offered many times throughout the year at various locations; till now, there are no test centres in India. In case you’re an Indian student and wish to apply for the MCAT, you will have to travel to countries like Singapore and Israel. A candidate can attempt the exam thrice a year and seven times in total. The test includes four sections, Biological and Biochemical Foundations of Living Systems, Chemical and Physical Foundations of Biological Systems, Psychological, Social and Biological Foundations of Behaviour and Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skill (CARS). The MCAT Standard Registration Fee is INR 27,060.

Law School Admission Test (LSAT)

As the name suggests, students who wish to study law abroad, have to give the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) which is conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), four times a year in India. The LSAT Paper includes two sections of Logical Reasoning, one section of Reading Comprehension, one section of Analytical Reasoning and an Unscored Variable Section. The 3 hours and 30 minutes-long paper can be attempted by the candidates for a total of seven times. For candidates of each category, the LSAT Exam Fee is Rs 3999 and in case you apply after the due date, you will have to pay Rs 7998.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES