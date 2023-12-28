Study Abroad: Italy to Allow Indian Students Temporary Residence in European Nation Upto 1 Year After Completion of Degree

Home

Study Abroad: Good news for Indian students who are studying in the European nation. Every academic year, a substantial number of Indian students embark on the enriching journey of studying abroad. This trend shows the growing aspirations and pursuit of better education among Indian youth, drawing them to various international destinations renowned for their academic excellence.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet granted ex-post facto approval to sign and ratify the Migration and Mobility Agreement with Italy that allows Indian students temporary residence in the European nation for up to one year after studies to gather professional experience. The Agreement was signed on November 2, 2023, by External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Shri Antonio Tajani.

As per a PIB report, the Agreement locks-in the current Italian visa regime including mechanisms for post study opportunities, internships, professional trainings assuring an advantage for India under the existing labour mobility pathways under the Flows Decree. Some of the key provisions are given below:

Indian students wishing to gather initial professional experience, after completing academic/vocational training in Italy may be granted temporary residence in Italy for up to 12 months.

The Italian side has detailed provisions related to Professional Training, Extracurricular Internships and Curricular Internships which allow Indian students/trainees to gain experience in Italian skill/training standards.

For workers, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 5000, 6000 and 7000 non seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under the current Flows Decree (Total reserved quota stands at 12000 for non-seasonal workers). Additionally, the Italian side has reserved a quota of 3000, 4000 and 5000 seasonal Indian workers for 2023, 2024 and 2025 under current Flows Decree (Total reserved quota stands at 8000 for seasonal workers).

