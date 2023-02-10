Home

Want To Study Abroad? Check Top Global Universities As Per QS World University Rankings 2023

QS World University Rankings 2023: This year, QS World University Rankings included 1500 institutions from around the world in its annual publication.

Studying Abroad: The overall number of Indian students choosing to study abroad is increasing. Numerous factors influence both students’ and their parents’ decisions to attend international universities for higher education. Outstanding career opportunities, globally recognised education, cultural exposure, and a plethora of scholarship opportunities are some of the few reasons.

This year, QS World University Rankings included 1500 institutions from around the world in its annual publication. If you want to study abroad, now is the best time to choose from highly-ranked institutions for your higher education. For several years, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has held the title of the world’s best university. In this article, we have provided you with the names of the top 10 Universities around the world.

QS World University Rankings

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is one of the top private universities in Cambridge, United States. It is ranked 1 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Location: Cambridge, United States

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Overall Score: 100 Rank 2: University of Cambridge The University of Cambridge is one of the top public universities in Cambridge, United Kingdom. It is ranked 2 in QS World University Rankings 2023. University of Cambridge Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

University of Cambridge Overall Score: 98.8 Rank 3: Stanford University Stanford University is one of the top private universities in Stanford, United States. It is ranked 3 in QS World University Rankings 2023. Stanford University Location: Stanford, United States.

Stanford University Overall Score: 98.5 Rank 4: University of Oxford University of Oxford is one of the top public universities in Oxford, United Kingdom. It is ranked 4 in QS World University Rankings 2023. University of Oxford Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

University of Oxford Overall Score: 98.4 Rank 5: Harvard University Harvard University is one of the top private universities in Cambridge, United States. It is ranked 5 in QS World University Rankings 2023. Harvard University Location: Cambridge, United States

Harvard University Overall Score: 97.6 Rank =6: California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is one of the top private universities in Pasadena, United States. It is ranked #=6 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Location: Pasadena, United States

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Overall Score: 97 Rank =6: Imperial College London Imperial College London is one of the top public universities in London, United Kingdom. It is ranked #=6 in QS World University Rankings 2023. Imperial College London Location: London, United Kingdom

Imperial College London Overall Score: 97

Rank 8: UCL

UCL is one of the top public universities in London, United Kingdom. It is ranked 8 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

UCL Location: London, United Kingdom

UCL Overall Score: 95 Rank 9: ETH Zurich ETH Zurich is one of the top public universities in Zürich, Switzerland. It is ranked 9 in QS World University Rankings 2023. ETH Zurich Location: Zürich, Switzerland

ETH Zurich Overall Score: 93.6 Rank 10: University of Chicago University of Chicago is one of the top private universities in Chicago, United States. It is ranked 10 in QS World University Rankings 2023. University of Chicago Location: Chicago, United States

University of Chicago Overall Score: 93.2

