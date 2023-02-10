Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Want To Study Abroad? Check Top Global Universities As Per QS World University Rankings 2023

Want To Study Abroad? Check Top Global Universities As Per QS World University Rankings 2023

QS World University Rankings 2023: This year, QS World University Rankings included 1500 institutions from around the world in its annual publication.

Updated: February 10, 2023 9:25 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

india's best courses for study
12वीं के बाद ये कोर्सेस आपके लिए रहेंगे फायदेमंद (Best Courses After 12th Exam)

Studying Abroad: The overall number of Indian students choosing to study abroad is increasing. Numerous factors influence both students’ and their parents’ decisions to attend international universities for higher education. Outstanding career opportunities, globally recognised education, cultural exposure, and a plethora of scholarship opportunities are some of the few reasons.

Also Read:

This year, QS World University Rankings included 1500 institutions from around the world in its annual publication. If you want to study abroad, now is the best time to choose from highly-ranked institutions for your higher education. For several years, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has held the title of the world’s best university. In this article, we have provided you with the names of the top 10 Universities around the world.

You may like to read

QS World University Rankings

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is one of the top private universities in Cambridge, United States. It is ranked 1 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Location: Cambridge, United States
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Overall Score: 100

Rank 2: University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge is one of the top public universities in Cambridge, United Kingdom. It is ranked 2 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • University of Cambridge Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom
  • University of Cambridge Overall Score: 98.8

Rank 3: Stanford University

Stanford University is one of the top private universities in Stanford, United States. It is ranked 3 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • Stanford University Location: Stanford, United States.
  • Stanford University Overall Score: 98.5

Rank 4: University of Oxford

University of Oxford is one of the top public universities in Oxford, United Kingdom. It is ranked 4 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • University of Oxford Location: Oxford, United Kingdom
  • University of Oxford Overall Score: 98.4

Rank 5: Harvard University

Harvard University is one of the top private universities in Cambridge, United States. It is ranked 5 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • Harvard University Location: Cambridge, United States
  • Harvard University Overall Score: 97.6

Rank =6: California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is one of the top private universities in Pasadena, United States. It is ranked #=6 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Location: Pasadena, United States
  • California Institute of Technology (Caltech)  Overall Score: 97

Rank =6: Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the top public universities in London, United Kingdom. It is ranked #=6 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • Imperial College London Location: London, United Kingdom
  • Imperial College London Overall Score: 97

Rank 8: UCL

UCL is one of the top public universities in London, United Kingdom. It is ranked 8 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • UCL Location: London, United Kingdom
  • UCL Overall Score: 95

Rank 9: ETH Zurich

ETH Zurich is one of the top public universities in Zürich, Switzerland. It is ranked 9 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • ETH Zurich Location: Zürich, Switzerland
  • ETH Zurich Overall Score: 93.6

Rank 10: University of Chicago

University of Chicago is one of the top private universities in Chicago, United States. It is ranked 10 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

  • University of Chicago Location: Chicago, United States
  • University of Chicago Overall Score: 93.2

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 10, 2023 9:09 PM IST

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 9:25 PM IST

More Stories