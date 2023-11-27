Home

Study Abroad: University of Cambridge, British Council Invite Applications For PhD Scholarship; Check Last Date

The Office of the School of Arts and Humanities, Cambridge is inviting online applications for an AHRC CDA doctoral studentship offered by the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC Doctoral Training Partnership.

The Office of the School of Arts and Humanities, Cambridge is inviting online applications for an AHRC CDA doctoral studentship offered by the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC Doctoral Training Partnership. The last date to submit the online application is December 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – https://www.jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/43145/.

The studentship will be based in the Theoretical and Applied Linguistics Section, Faculty of Modern and Medieval Language and Linguistics. The successful applicant will work on a collaborative project co-led by Professor Ianthi Tsimpli, University of Cambridge, and Ms Amy Lightfoot, co-supervisor, British Council UK and Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, British Council, India.

Funding

The DTP studentships will provide an annual maintenance grant to cover living costs (£18,622 stipend + £550 CDA allowance pa at current rates) and university tuition fees at home fee level. This CDA also provides dedicated funding to support a period of fieldwork research based at the British Council, India. The fee gap between the home and overseas fee rates will be covered by the University through internal co-funding for international candidates.

