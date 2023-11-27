By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Study Abroad: University of Cambridge, British Council Invite Applications For PhD Scholarship; Check Last Date
The Office of the School of Arts and Humanities, Cambridge is inviting online applications for an AHRC CDA doctoral studentship offered by the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC Doctoral Training Partnership.
The Office of the School of Arts and Humanities, Cambridge is inviting online applications for an AHRC CDA doctoral studentship offered by the Open-Oxford-Cambridge AHRC Doctoral Training Partnership. The last date to submit the online application is December 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website – https://www.jobs.cam.ac.uk/job/43145/.
The studentship will be based in the Theoretical and Applied Linguistics Section, Faculty of Modern and Medieval Language and Linguistics. The successful applicant will work on a collaborative project co-led by Professor Ianthi Tsimpli, University of Cambridge, and Ms Amy Lightfoot, co-supervisor, British Council UK and Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, British Council, India.
Funding
The DTP studentships will provide an annual maintenance grant to cover living costs (£18,622 stipend + £550 CDA allowance pa at current rates) and university tuition fees at home fee level. This CDA also provides dedicated funding to support a period of fieldwork research based at the British Council, India. The fee gap between the home and overseas fee rates will be covered by the University through internal co-funding for international candidates.
