Study Abroad: Want to Pursue Higher Education in Canada? List of Documents You Must Have For A Student Visa

Study Abroad| Due to its diverse culture, welcoming atmosphere, and post-graduation work opportunities, Canada is one of the popular destinations for Indian students who are looking to pursue higher education.

Study Abroad| Due to its diverse culture, welcoming atmosphere, and post-graduation work opportunities, Canada is one of the popular destinations for Indian students who are looking to pursue higher education. Studying abroad will give you a chance to broaden your horizons and gain a global perspective while pursuing higher education. Pursuing higher education in a foreign land gives us plenty of opportunities to enhance our growth – both personal and academic, and so Canada – the land of Maple Leaf stands as a coveted destination for international students.

To pursue higher education in a foreign land, Indian students must have a student visa, or study permit along with the requisitive documents. In this article, we will talk about the various documents, meeting specific criteria outlined by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) that are foremost important.

Letter of Acceptance

Once a student’s application has been accepted, he/she will receive a foundational document, which will be issued by a designated Canadian learning institution. This key document will act as proof of enrollment. In addition, the document will consist of details such as the start and end date of your programme, and other major details of the program you have applied for.

Earlier in October, the Canadian Government introduced a new verification process to safeguard international students from fraud. Starting December 1, 2023, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance through a new verification process before a study permit is issued. Starting December 1, 2023, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with IRCC. This new, enhanced verification process aims to protect prospective students from letter‑of‑acceptance fraud and to help them avoid similar problems that some students faced earlier this year as a result of fraud investigations. It will also ensure that study permits are issued based only on genuine letters of acceptance.

Valid Passport

An Indian passport, a document issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to citizens of the country, is used for International travel. It also acts as an important identity proof document that can be used for several work-related purposes. To get a study permit in Canada, Indian students must have a valid passport.

NOTE: Students must make sure that their passport remains valid for the entire duration of their stay in Canada as per the Canadian High Commission’s requirement. For instance, if a student starting a two-year course in September 2022, ensure your passport is valid until at least September 2024. This is important to prevent any issues during the application process.

Statement of Purpose (SOP)

The Statement of Purpose will include the student’s background, the reason for choosing the programme and the university, the reason for choosing the country, professional goals, work experience, participation in extracurricular activities, and other information. A well-written statement of purpose can help an applicant stand out from the crowd and get admission to their preferred university.

Proof of Funds

Students must note that it is very crucial to demonstrate proof of funds. Meeting current standards involves showing enough money to cover tuition fees, living expenses (estimated at a minimum of CAD 10,000 per year), and funds for return travel. There are various ways to provide proof of funds, such as bank statements, scholarship letters, or financial support from family. Check the list of documents you can demonstrate to show your proof of funds.

Student or education loan

Letter of financial support from an individual or educational institution

Proof of paid tuition and housing fees

Confirmation of funding from within Canada (for scholarships or Canadian-funded programs)

Bank statements covering the past four months

Canadian bank account

Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) from a participating Canadian financial institution

