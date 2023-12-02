By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Study Abroad: Want to Pursue Higher Education in France? Check Top Ranked University List Here
According to the World University Rankings 2024, Paris Sciences et Lettres - PSL Research University Paris has secured the top-ranking universities in France.
Study Abroad: The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go. Studying abroad offers a transformative journey for Indian students, serving as a gateway to unparalleled educational experiences, cultural immersion, and personal growth. Studying abroad allows students to build an international network, connecting with peers, professors, and professionals globally. Apart from academic knowledge, these students gain valuable life skills such as independence, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication.
If you’re an Indian student considering studying abroad for higher studies, this article is a must-read. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The table is based on our new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024: Best Universities in France
France boasts several prestigious universities renowned for their academic excellence and research contributions. Some of the top universities in France as per Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 are as follows:
- Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris
- Universite Paris-Saclay
- Institut Polytechnique de Paris
- Sorbonne University
- Universite Paris Cite
- École Normale Superieure de Lyon
- Universite Grenoble Alpes
- Montpellier University
- Aix-Marseille University
- University of Bordeaux
- Centrale Nantes
- Claude Bernard University Lyon 1
- École des Ponts ParisTech
- University of Toulouse
- IMT Atlantique
- Institut Agro
- University of Côte d’Azur
- ENSTA Bretagne
- Nantes Universite
- Sciences Po
- École Centrale de Lyon
- École des Mines de Saint-Étienne
- École Nationale des Travaux Publics de l’État (ENTPE)
- University of Lille
- University of Lorraine
