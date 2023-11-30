By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Study Abroad: Want to Pursue Law? Check Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities
Study Abroad: An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. Studying abroad offers a transformative journey for Indian students, serving as a gateway to unparalleled educational experiences, cultural immersion, and personal growth. Studying abroad allows students to build an international network, connecting with peers, professors, and professionals from around the world. Apart from academic knowledge, these students gain valuable life skills such as independence, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication.
If you’re an Indian student considering pursuing law, this article is a must-read for you. Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. Speaking of World University Rankings 2024 by Law(subject), Harvard University has secured the top-ranking law University. Harvard University climbs five places to lead the table this year, replacing Stanford University, which drops to second place.
Two other US institutions enter the top 10 this year: Columbia University in joint fourth place and the University of California, Berkeley in sixth.
Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024: 25 Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities
|Rank
|Name
Country/Region
|No. of FTE Students
|No. of students per staff
|International Students
|Female:Male Ratio
|1
|Harvard University
United States
|20,050
|9.0
|25%
|51 : 49
|2
|Stanford University
United States
|14,517
|6.4
|23%
|47 : 53
|3
|University of Cambridge
United Kingdom
|20,565
|11.5
|38%
|48 : 52
|=4
|Columbia University
United States
|25,914
|5.2
|35%
|n/a
|=4
|New York University
United States
|48,461
|11.8
|42%
|58 : 42
|6
|University of California, Berkeley, United States
|39,991
|17.9
|22%
|52 : 48
|7
|University of Oxford, United Kingdom
|21,750
|10.9
|42%
|49 : 51
|8
|University of Melbourne, Australia
|51,307
|25.1
|47%
|58 : 42
|9
|The University of Chicago, United States
|15,792
|6.2
|36%
|47 : 53
|10
|Yale University United States
|11,924
|5.2
|21%
|51 : 49
|11
|National University of Singapore
Singapore
|33,334
|20.0
|24%
|49 : 51
|12
|UCL,United Kingdom
|41,110
|11.3
|61%
|59 : 41
|13
|University of Edinburgh,United Kingdom
|33,940
|11.5
|46%
|61 : 39
|14
|London School of Economics and Political Science
United Kingdom
|11,945
|12.6
|72%
|56 : 44
|15
|Georgetown University
United States
|17,508
|10.1
|18%
|55 : 45
|16
|KU Leuven
Belgium
|49,435
|37.3
|19%
|52 : 48
|17
|Leiden University
Netherlands
|35,072
|19.3
|21%
|60 : 40
|18
|Tilburg University
Netherlands
|13,225
|32.2
|21%
|51 : 49
|19
|Maastricht University
Netherlands
|21,337
|19.6
|57%
|60 : 40
|20
|University of Amsterdam
Netherlands
|28,649
|13.2
|36%
|60 : 40
|=21
|Australian National University, Australia
|17,293
|15.1
|48%
|52 : 48
|=21
|University of Pennsylvania,United States
|21,312
|6.2
|22%
|54 : 46
|=21
|University of Toronto,Canada
|79,282
|25.8
|27%
|56 : 44
|24
|Duke University, United States
|15,527
|3.9
|18%
|52 : 48
|25
|LMU Munich, Germany
|34,622
|33.5
|18%
|62 : 38
Stanford University: All You Need to Know
- Established in 1885, Stanford University has one of the largest campuses in the US and is one of the most prestigious universities in the world.
University of Cambridge: All You Need to Know
- The University of Cambridge is a collegiate public research institution. It was founded in 1209. Its 800-year history makes it the fourth-oldest surviving university in the world and the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world.
