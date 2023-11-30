Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Study Abroad: Want to Pursue Law? Check Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities

Study Abroad: Want to Pursue Law? Check Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities

Speaking of World University Rankings 2024 by Law(subject), Harvard University has secured the top-ranking law University.

Updated: November 30, 2023 11:22 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Study Abroad: Want to Pursue Law? Check Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities

Study Abroad: An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. Studying abroad offers a transformative journey for Indian students, serving as a gateway to unparalleled educational experiences, cultural immersion, and personal growth. Studying abroad allows students to build an international network, connecting with peers, professors, and professionals from around the world. Apart from academic knowledge, these students gain valuable life skills such as independence, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication.

Trending Now

If you’re an Indian student considering pursuing law, this article is a must-read for you. Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. Speaking of World University Rankings 2024 by Law(subject), Harvard University has secured the top-ranking law University. Harvard University climbs five places to lead the table this year, replacing Stanford University, which drops to second place.

You may like to read

Two other US institutions enter the top 10 this year: Columbia University in joint fourth place and the University of California, Berkeley in sixth.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024: 25 Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities

RankName
Country/Region		No. of FTE StudentsNo. of students per staffInternational StudentsFemale:Male Ratio
1Harvard University

United States

20,0509.025%51 : 49
2Stanford University

United States

14,5176.423%47 : 53
3University of Cambridge

United Kingdom

20,56511.538%48 : 52
=4Columbia University

United States

25,9145.235%n/a
=4New York University

United States

48,46111.842%58 : 42
6University of California, Berkeley, United States39,99117.922%52 : 48
7University of Oxford, United Kingdom21,75010.942%49 : 51
8University of Melbourne, Australia51,30725.147%58 : 42
9The University of Chicago, United States15,7926.236%47 : 53
10Yale University United States11,9245.221%51 : 49
11National University of Singapore

Singapore

33,33420.024%49 : 51
12UCL,United Kingdom41,11011.361%59 : 41
13University of Edinburgh,United Kingdom33,94011.546%61 : 39
14London School of Economics and Political Science

United Kingdom

11,94512.672%56 : 44
15Georgetown University

United States

17,50810.118%55 : 45
16KU Leuven

Belgium

49,43537.319%52 : 48
17Leiden University

Netherlands

35,07219.321%60 : 40
18Tilburg University

Netherlands

13,22532.221%51 : 49
19Maastricht University

Netherlands

21,33719.657%60 : 40
20University of Amsterdam

Netherlands

28,64913.236%60 : 40
=21Australian National University, Australia17,29315.148%52 : 48
=21University of Pennsylvania,United States21,3126.222%54 : 46
=21University of Toronto,Canada79,28225.827%56 : 44
24Duke University, United States15,5273.918%52 : 48
25LMU Munich, Germany34,62233.518%62 : 38

Stanford University: All You Need to Know

  • Established in 1885, Stanford University has one of the largest campuses in the US and is one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

University of Cambridge: All You Need to Know

  • The University of Cambridge is a collegiate public research institution. It was founded in 1209. Its 800-year history makes it the fourth-oldest surviving university in the world and the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on education and employment news. Tap the link to subscribe and stay in the loop! Click here.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.