Study Abroad: Want to Pursue Law? Check Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities

Study Abroad: An investment in knowledge pays the best interest. Studying abroad offers a transformative journey for Indian students, serving as a gateway to unparalleled educational experiences, cultural immersion, and personal growth. Studying abroad allows students to build an international network, connecting with peers, professors, and professionals from around the world. Apart from academic knowledge, these students gain valuable life skills such as independence, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication.

If you’re an Indian student considering pursuing law, this article is a must-read for you. Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. Speaking of World University Rankings 2024 by Law(subject), Harvard University has secured the top-ranking law University. Harvard University climbs five places to lead the table this year, replacing Stanford University, which drops to second place.

Two other US institutions enter the top 10 this year: Columbia University in joint fourth place and the University of California, Berkeley in sixth.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024: 25 Best And Top-Ranked Law Universities

Country/Region No. of FTE Students No. of students per staff International Students Female:Male Ratio 1 Harvard University United States 20,050 9.0 25% 51 : 49 2 Stanford University United States 14,517 6.4 23% 47 : 53 3 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 20,565 11.5 38% 48 : 52 =4 Columbia University United States 25,914 5.2 35% n/a =4 New York University United States 48,461 11.8 42% 58 : 42 6 University of California, Berkeley, United States 39,991 17.9 22% 52 : 48 7 University of Oxford, United Kingdom 21,750 10.9 42% 49 : 51 8 University of Melbourne, Australia 51,307 25.1 47% 58 : 42 9 The University of Chicago, United States 15,792 6.2 36% 47 : 53 10 Yale University United States 11,924 5.2 21% 51 : 49 11 National University of Singapore Singapore 33,334 20.0 24% 49 : 51 12 UCL,United Kingdom 41,110 11.3 61% 59 : 41 13 University of Edinburgh,United Kingdom 33,940 11.5 46% 61 : 39 14 London School of Economics and Political Science United Kingdom 11,945 12.6 72% 56 : 44 15 Georgetown University United States 17,508 10.1 18% 55 : 45 16 KU Leuven Belgium 49,435 37.3 19% 52 : 48 17 Leiden University Netherlands 35,072 19.3 21% 60 : 40 18 Tilburg University Netherlands 13,225 32.2 21% 51 : 49 19 Maastricht University Netherlands 21,337 19.6 57% 60 : 40 20 University of Amsterdam Netherlands 28,649 13.2 36% 60 : 40 =21 Australian National University, Australia 17,293 15.1 48% 52 : 48 =21 University of Pennsylvania,United States 21,312 6.2 22% 54 : 46 =21 University of Toronto,Canada 79,282 25.8 27% 56 : 44 24 Duke University, United States 15,527 3.9 18% 52 : 48 25 LMU Munich, Germany 34,622 33.5 18% 62 : 38

Established in 1885, Stanford University has one of the largest campuses in the US and is one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

The University of Cambridge is a collegiate public research institution. It was founded in 1209. Its 800-year history makes it the fourth-oldest surviving university in the world and the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world.

