Study Abroad: Want To Pursue Medicine? Check Best And Top-Ranked Universities
As per the World University Rankings 2024 by Medicine and Dentistry (subject), Oxford University has secured the top-ranking medicine universities.
Study Abroad: Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile. Becoming a doctor is undoubtedly one of the most noble professions, not just in India, but in all parts of the world. Studying abroad offers a transformative journey for Indian students, serving as a gateway to unparalleled educational experiences, cultural immersion, and personal growth. Studying abroad allows students to build an international network, connecting with peers, professors, and professionals globally. Apart from academic knowledge, these students gain valuable life skills such as independence, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication.
If you’re an Indian student considering Medicine and Dentistry for higher studies, this article is a must-read. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The table is based on our new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024: Best Universities Offering Medicine And Dentistry
|Rank
|Name
Country/Region
No. of FTE Students
No. of students per staff
International Students
Female: Male Ratio
|1
|University of Oxford
United Kingdom
|21,750
|10.9
|42%
|49 : 51
|2
|Stanford University
United States
|14,517
|6.4
|23%
|47 : 53
|4
|Harvard University
United States
|20,050
|9.0
|25%
|51 : 49
|5
|University of Cambridge
United Kingdom
|20,565
|11.5
|38%
|48 : 52
|8
|Imperial College London
United Kingdom
|20,275
|11.8
|61%
|42 : 58
|10
|Yale University
United States
|11,924
|5.2
|21%
|51 : 49
|11
|ETH Zurich
Switzerland
|22,619
|15.4
|43%
|33 : 67
|12
|Tsinghua University
China
|38,518
|11.2
|10%
|n/a
|13
|The University of Chicago
United States
|15,792
|6.2
|36%
|47 : 53
|14
|Peking University
China
|33,064
|10.9
|14%
|n/a
|15
|Johns Hopkins University
United States
|15,772
|4.1
|28%
|56 : 44
|16
|University of Pennsylvania
United States
|21,312
|6.2
|22%
|54 : 46
|17
|Columbia University
United States
|25,914
|5.2
|35%
|n/a
|18
|University of California, Los Angeles
United States
|42,634
|9.6
|15%
|56 : 44
|19
|National University of Singapore, Singapore
|33,334
|20.0
|24%
|49 : 51
|21
|University of Toronto
Canada
|79,282
|25.8
|27%
|56 : 44
|22
|UCL
United Kingdom
|41,110
|11.3
|61%
|59 : 41
|23
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
United States
|45,783
|8.1
|16%
|51 : 49
|25
|University of Washington
United States
|49,486
|10.1
|16%
|56 : 44
|26
|Duke University
United States
|15,527
|3.9
|18%
|52 : 48
|27
|New York University
United States
|48,461
|11.8
|42%
|58 : 42
|28
|Northwestern University
United States
|18,894
|13.1
|18%
|52 : 48
|29
|The University of Tokyo
Japan
|26,345
|10.3
|15%
|n/a
|=30
|University of Edinburgh
United Kingdom
|33,940
|11.5
|46%
|61 : 39
|=30
|Technical University of Munich, Germany
|35,506
|44.4
|39%
|37 : 63
Established in 1885, Stanford University has one of the largest campuses in the US and is one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Harvard University is the oldest university in the United States and is known as one of the most prestigious in the world. It was named after its first benefactor, John Harvard, who left his library and half his estate to the institution when he died in 1638.
